Tower View Wealth Management LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5,017.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,689 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises approximately 2.4% of Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Tower View Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.80.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.93 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.99.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 122.40% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 111.34%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

