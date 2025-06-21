Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Position Cut by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,606 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BCM Advisors LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Sunpointe LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 2,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMD opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.29, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Melius Research set a $110.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

