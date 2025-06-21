PFG Investments LLC Buys 7,656 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,656 shares during the quarter. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius Research set a $110.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ AMD opened at $128.24 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $187.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

