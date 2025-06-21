Norway Savings Bank Sells 116 Shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Norway Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in RTX were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after acquiring an additional 375,781 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in RTX by 8.4% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,973,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,075,000 after buying an additional 936,953 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,356,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RTX by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 7,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE:RTX opened at $146.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.07 and a twelve month high of $149.26.

RTX Increases Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total transaction of $528,780.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. This trade represents a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on RTX. Baird R W raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on RTX from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

