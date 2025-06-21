iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $209.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.11. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $202.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

