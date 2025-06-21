RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) is Garland Capital Management Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Garland Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 32,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for 4.0% of Garland Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Garland Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc grew its stake in RTX by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in RTX by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in RTX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total transaction of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This represents a 50.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX opened at $146.75 on Friday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $99.07 and a 52-week high of $149.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $196.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.43 and a 200-day moving average of $127.42.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 79.77%.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

