Echo Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Echo Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,647 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 1.6% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after purchasing an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,130,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,053,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200-day moving average is $51.41.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

