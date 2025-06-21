Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $9.88 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,920 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $70.32. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 21.81%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 84.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Read Our Latest Report on NEE

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.