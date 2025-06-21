Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 86.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 95 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.4% in the first quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 1,973 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tesla by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 845,539 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $219,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,973 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in Tesla by 92.0% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 1,217 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock opened at $322.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.69 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 9.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC decreased their price objective on Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down previously from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. TD Cowen raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total value of $732,560.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,546.04. The trade was a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.81, for a total value of $4,857,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,889,556. This represents a 18.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,509 shares of company stock valued at $278,648,925 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

