Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Purchases 3,629 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,629 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.1% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $56,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $484.00 and a 1-year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $576.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.04.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

