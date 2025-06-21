Weaver Capital Management LLC Sells 2,055 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Weaver Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,883 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,055 shares during the quarter. Weaver Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 46,806.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 82,528.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,042,775 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $463,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,513 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Adobe by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1,414.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,321,000 after acquiring an additional 830,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Down 0.3%

ADBE opened at $376.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $160.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $389.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Phillip Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.