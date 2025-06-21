iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 11.8% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $157,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windsor Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IVV stock opened at $596.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $576.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $583.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $484.00 and a 52 week high of $616.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

