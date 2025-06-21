Compass Ion Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Compass Ion Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 0.6% of Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Compass Ion Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $331,591,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $596.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $576.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $583.04. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The company has a market capitalization of $585.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

