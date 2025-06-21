Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Sells 763 Shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,570 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,729,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 12,699 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,512 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 432,406 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $125,350,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 22.9% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $310.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $302.78. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a market cap of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 62.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Argus cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.