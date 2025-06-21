Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,098 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,453,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,072,097,000 after purchasing an additional 271,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,668,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,329,173,000 after acquiring an additional 91,892 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Chubb by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,481,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,172,194,000 after acquiring an additional 212,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Chubb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,893,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,457,402,000 after acquiring an additional 131,075 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 16.4% in the first quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 6,238,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,884,004,000 after acquiring an additional 878,177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of CB opened at $283.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $287.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.59. The company has a market capitalization of $113.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.54. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $251.42 and a fifty-two week high of $306.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO John W. Keogh acquired 9,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 247,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 4.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.53.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chubb

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.