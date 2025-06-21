Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Register Financial Advisors LLC

Register Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Equity Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the first quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 3,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 14,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,892,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Mayport LLC acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, for a total transaction of $120,262.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,617.10. The trade was a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $396.00 price objective (up previously from $389.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $490.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Caterpillar from $325.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar from $395.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.17.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $360.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $267.30 and a 12-month high of $418.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.10). Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a $1.51 dividend. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

