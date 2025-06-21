Castleview Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Castleview Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.0% of Castleview Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,171,271,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Visa by 38,416.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,761,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,173,271,000 after acquiring an additional 14,723,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,405,343 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $50,378,465,000 after buying an additional 7,079,706 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,955,403,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,248,079,000 after buying an additional 3,926,049 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $9,772,810. This trade represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This trade represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,098 shares of company stock worth $36,738,526 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $372.80.

Visa stock opened at $338.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $338.54. The company has a market capitalization of $623.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

