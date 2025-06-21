Cabot Wealth Management Inc. Has $10.26 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,112 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $2,300,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at $1,083,337,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 3,601.6% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,937,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $357,398,000 after buying an additional 8,695,736 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,694,230 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,346,682,000 after buying an additional 7,421,148 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Verizon Communications by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 19,828,378 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $792,937,000 after buying an additional 6,846,514 shares during the period. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications
In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total transaction of $329,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,008 shares in the company, valued at $834,071.04. This represents a 28.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on VZ
Verizon Communications Stock Performance
VZ opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average of $42.21. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.59 and a 52-week high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 13.14%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.52%.
Verizon Communications Company Profile
Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Verizon Communications
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- New All-Time Highs Coming for Broadcom? Wall Street Says Yes
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Overheated Market? Analysts Watch These Red Flags
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- 3 Reasons AMD Could Be the Hottest Stock of the Summer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.