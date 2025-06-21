Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 933.3% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.93 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.13.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. The trade was a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

