Stonegate Investment Group LLC Sells 4,203 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Stonegate Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Advyzon Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $27.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.78. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on T. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

