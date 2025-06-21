Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 1,416 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.7% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO opened at $272.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $270.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

