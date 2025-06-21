Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by First American Bank

First American Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 72,887 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. First American Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 77,216,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,571,218,000 after purchasing an additional 13,285,052 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $3,297,905,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,238,258 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,796,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 36,471,275 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,159,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,419,041 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,741,597,000 after acquiring an additional 681,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $1,924,344.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,478,105.49. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 309,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,335 shares of company stock valued at $6,271,054. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CSCO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.11.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Cisco Systems stock opened at $66.32 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $66.65.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 26.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

