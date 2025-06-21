Nilsine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 160.4% during the fourth quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 487 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CSCO opened at $66.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $262.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.88. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.50 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 29,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $1,924,344.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 688,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,478,105.49. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 9,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total transaction of $612,330.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,505,311. The trade was a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 97,335 shares of company stock worth $6,271,054. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

