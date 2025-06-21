Carret Asset Management LLC Has $816,000 Holdings in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Carret Asset Management LLC cut its stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management raised its stake in GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total transaction of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Up 1.3%

NYSE GE opened at $238.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $257.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. Equities analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GE. Citigroup cut their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 price target on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

