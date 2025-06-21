Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 348,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,897,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,626 shares during the period. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,366,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461,609 shares during the period. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $150.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.61.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This represents a 1.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

