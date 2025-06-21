Norway Savings Bank Sells 180 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Norway Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MMC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,366,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,178,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

MMC opened at $216.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.21 and a 1 year high of $248.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.81.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,412. This represents a 14.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

