SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by World Equity Group Inc.

World Equity Group Inc. reduced its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 43.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,436 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 1.3% of World Equity Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. World Equity Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% in the first quarter. JBR Co Financial Management Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $310.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $101.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $305.94 and its 200-day moving average is $276.98. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $212.12 and a 52-week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

