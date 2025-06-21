Garde Capital Inc. Sells 20,932 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Garde Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 476,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 1.4% of Garde Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $24,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. UP Strategic Wealth Investment Advisors LLC now owns 336,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,072,000 after buying an additional 95,531 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 190,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,130,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,386,000. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $45.14 and a 12-month high of $56.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

