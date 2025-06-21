First PREMIER Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,861 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 5.9% of First PREMIER Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First PREMIER Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,173 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,615 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $239,161,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

