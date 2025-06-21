Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC Buys 3,371 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $8,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 11,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 6,225 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Argyle Capital Management LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 95.1% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.26.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $99.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average of $111.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.