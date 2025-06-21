Appleton Partners Inc. MA Sells 156 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Appleton Partners Inc. MA cut its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,633 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.75.

Adobe Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $376.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $332.01 and a 1 year high of $587.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $389.67 and its 200-day moving average is $417.18.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

