Head-To-Head Review: CocaCola (NYSE:KO) & Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) and Fomento Economico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares CocaCola and Fomento Economico Mexicano”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get CocaCola alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CocaCola $47.06 billion 6.30 $10.63 billion $2.50 27.54 Fomento Economico Mexicano $42.88 billion 0.84 $1.28 billion $4.47 22.49

Dividends

CocaCola has higher revenue and earnings than Fomento Economico Mexicano. Fomento Economico Mexicano is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CocaCola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

CocaCola pays an annual dividend of $2.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Fomento Economico Mexicano pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. CocaCola pays out 81.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Fomento Economico Mexicano pays out 11.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CocaCola has raised its dividend for 64 consecutive years. CocaCola is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility & Risk

CocaCola has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fomento Economico Mexicano has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.3% of CocaCola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.0% of Fomento Economico Mexicano shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of CocaCola shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Fomento Economico Mexicano shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CocaCola and Fomento Economico Mexicano’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CocaCola 23.00% 45.49% 12.18% Fomento Economico Mexicano 3.98% 7.86% 3.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CocaCola and Fomento Economico Mexicano, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CocaCola 0 1 16 2 3.05 Fomento Economico Mexicano 0 3 2 0 2.40

CocaCola currently has a consensus target price of $76.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.39%. Fomento Economico Mexicano has a consensus target price of $106.70, indicating a potential upside of 6.15%. Given CocaCola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe CocaCola is more favorable than Fomento Economico Mexicano.

Summary

CocaCola beats Fomento Economico Mexicano on 14 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CocaCola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores. The company sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Diet Coke/Coca-Cola Light, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, caffeine free Diet Coke, Cherry Coke, Fanta Orange, Fanta Zero Orange, Fanta Zero Sugar, Fanta Apple, Sprite, Sprite Zero Sugar, Simply Orange, Simply Apple, Simply Grapefruit, Fresca, Schweppes, Thums Up, Aquarius, Ayataka, BODYARMOR, Ciel, Costa, Dasani, dogadan, FUZE TEA, Georgia, glacéau smartwater, glacéau vitaminwater, Gold Peak, Ice Dew, I LOHAS, Powerade, Topo Chico, AdeS, Del Valle, fairlife, innocent, Minute Maid, and Minute Maid Pulpy brands. It operates through a network of independent bottling partners, distributors, wholesalers, and retailers, as well as through bottling and distribution operators. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano

(Get Free Report)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of collers, commercial refrigeration equipment, plastic boxes, food processing, and preservation and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation, distribution and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. Further, it operates small-box retail and food convenience chain stores in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands under the k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, and ok.) names, as well as pretzels under the Ditsch name. The company was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

Receive News & Ratings for CocaCola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CocaCola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.