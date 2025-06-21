Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Stock Price Down 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) fell 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $377.54 and last traded at $378.04. 4,800,560 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 41% from the average session volume of 3,396,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $382.68.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $510.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Adobe from $465.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its position in shares of Adobe by 252.9% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 55,658 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,888 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $26,000. SWAN Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

