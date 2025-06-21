35,217 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 35,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kraft Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 110.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 21,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,276 shares during the period. Five Pine Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 18,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $57.71 and a 1 year high of $59.13.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2046 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

