Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Shares Acquired by Center For Asset Management LLC

Center For Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,658 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $6,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 232,381,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,398,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,346,895 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,698,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868,515 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,174,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,099 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,863,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,936,322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,911,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,603,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.29 and a one year high of $50.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.24 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1067 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.