Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Purchases 6,118 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.6% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of IJH stock opened at $60.43 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.81. The stock has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.