Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Position Reduced by Advocate Group LLC

Advocate Group LLC lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the quarter. Advocate Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 60,472 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 52.5% during the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,303 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 279.1% in the first quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 8,807 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth about $285,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Applied Materials from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $137.30 per share, for a total transaction of $6,865,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,716,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,614,763.40. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Adam Sanders sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total value of $65,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $880,131.91. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $169.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.67.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 24.06%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 10th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to purchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Applied Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.