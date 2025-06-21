Suncoast Equity Management Increases Position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK)

Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 5.2% of Suncoast Equity Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Suncoast Equity Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $46,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,710,744,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43,226.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,074,922 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $772,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070,133 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $353,394,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 target price (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. BTIG Research set a $403.00 target price on Stryker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $427.30.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK stock opened at $375.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $374.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.30. Stryker Corporation has a 52-week low of $314.93 and a 52-week high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

