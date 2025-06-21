CCG Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

CCG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,232 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 10.6% of CCG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. CCG Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,023,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,046 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 176.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,832,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,592,000 after acquiring an additional 10,754,386 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,149,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,533,000 after acquiring an additional 330,025 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,261,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,458,000 after purchasing an additional 99,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,210,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782,724 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYG opened at $90.69 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $68.65 and a 52-week high of $92.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

