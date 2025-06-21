Covea Finance Purchases 24,748 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Covea Finance raised its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 40.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 86,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.9% of Covea Finance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Covea Finance’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $42,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.3% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.2% during the first quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.1% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $509.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $528.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $537.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $413.82 and a one year high of $616.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ISRG shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,740.77. This trade represents a 19.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

