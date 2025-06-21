GAM Holding AG Has $4.51 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

GAM Holding AG cut its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at $349,699,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $163,409,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Aflac by 12,313.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,504,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,951 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Aflac by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,296,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $754,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,753 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its position in Aflac by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,753,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,683 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.93.

Aflac Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:AFL opened at $103.31 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.27.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Insider Activity

In other Aflac news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $290,675.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,149.60. The trade was a 29.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,096 shares in the company, valued at $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock worth $4,304,295 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

