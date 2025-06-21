Carret Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.50.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Performance

NYSE TSM opened at $209.71 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $226.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.6499 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Featured Stories

