Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Has $7.98 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,563,000 after buying an additional 596,515 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,443,000 after purchasing an additional 292,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,721,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,962,000 after purchasing an additional 113,633 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after purchasing an additional 837,887 shares during the period.

BATS:QUAL opened at $175.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.48. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

