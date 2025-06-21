Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 424 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. GE Aerospace comprises 0.3% of Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its position in GE Aerospace by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 14,200.0% during the first quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,264.20. The trade was a 26.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GE Aerospace Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $238.91 on Friday. GE Aerospace has a 52-week low of $150.20 and a 52-week high of $257.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $254.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.15.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.06 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $275.00 target price on GE Aerospace and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research cut GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

GE Aerospace Company Profile

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

