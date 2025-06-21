Canton Hathaway LLC Cuts Stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Canton Hathaway LLC decreased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.5% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $32,310.21. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,067 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,344.11. The trade was a 0.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $3,461,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 475,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,819,775.92. The trade was a 5.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $137.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $200.96. The company has a market cap of $100.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.40, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day moving average is $154.08.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.13). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 112.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $139.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $222.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackstone in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.65.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

