Dupont Capital Management Corp Raises Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies accounts for about 1.3% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $11,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.6% during the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 8,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 1,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 1.0%

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $216.41 on Friday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $207.21 and a one year high of $248.00. The stock has a market cap of $106.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $225.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 32.19%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.