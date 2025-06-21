Avior Wealth Management LLC Sells 95 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,435,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,620,000 after acquiring an additional 493,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after buying an additional 200,707 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after buying an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,455,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,171,000 after purchasing an additional 171,953 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,142,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,993,000 after purchasing an additional 167,028 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $190.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $165.45 and a 1 year high of $206.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $186.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.27.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

