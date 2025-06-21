Sawyer & Company Inc Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Sawyer & Company Inc lowered its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,025 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 334,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 59,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after purchasing an additional 6,154 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. DA Davidson cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Mondelez International Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

