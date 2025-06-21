Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Invests $924,000 in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SCHD opened at $26.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.10.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

