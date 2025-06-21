Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $257.47 and last traded at $258.98. Approximately 7,623,720 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 6,535,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $262.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.74.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $1,975,615.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,422 shares in the company, valued at $12,219,490. The trade was a 13.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total transaction of $931,430.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,614,048.68. This trade represents a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,111 shares of company stock worth $9,299,283. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 450.0% during the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

